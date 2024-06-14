Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.98

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.98 and last traded at $62.92, with a volume of 421667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.63.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

