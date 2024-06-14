Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT Raised to $78.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

