International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor Sells 35,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $2,182,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,752.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $54,870.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $53,390.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 16,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $825,440.00.

NYSE:INSW opened at $57.18 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.29 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of -0.04.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 34,242 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth $340,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth $559,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

