Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.15.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integra Resources

Integra Resources Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integra Resources stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra Resources Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG Free Report ) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,057,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Integra Resources comprises about 5.3% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned 10.25% of Integra Resources worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

