Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Sells $92,910.25 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $92,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shane Crehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, June 9th, Shane Crehan sold 1,538 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $96,001.96.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $321,084.03.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of -0.01. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,005 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,463,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,289,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

