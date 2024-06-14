Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells 5,012 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $143,192.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,336.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,488,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 397,487.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,417 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,677,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,102,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,332,000 after purchasing an additional 285,045 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

