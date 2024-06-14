Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $766,810.02 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $766,810.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,591.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shannon Thyme Klinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12.

MRNA stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.72. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,769,000 after buying an additional 5,129,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after buying an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,743,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $347,565,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

