Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) SVP Sells $405,806.33 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Insulet Stock Up 0.6 %
PODD stock opened at $201.84 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $298.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Insulet
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Insulet
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Insulet
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.