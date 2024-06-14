Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $273,000.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,513,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,326,251.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,005 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $12,080.10.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $276,250.00.

eXp World Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.06 and a beta of 2.32. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $943.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.24 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $11.75 price target on shares of eXp World in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Stories

