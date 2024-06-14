Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) VP Sells 569 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) VP Patrick Lamy sold 569 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $12,882.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $420,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %
AKRO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $56.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of -0.31.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,858,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,951,000 after purchasing an additional 749,226 shares during the last quarter.
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.
