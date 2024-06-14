Insider Buying: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Purchases C$477,357.84 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 24,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,357.84.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 29th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 5,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,750.00.
- On Friday, April 26th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 200 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,800.00.
- On Thursday, April 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 1,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,337.97.
- On Friday, April 12th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,613.00.
- On Thursday, April 4th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 1,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.99 per share, with a total value of C$16,990.00.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, with a total value of C$215,631.57.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$19.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$317.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$14.50 and a 1-year high of C$30.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.14.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
