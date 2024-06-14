Insider Buying: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Purchases C$477,357.84 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 24,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,357.84.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 5,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,750.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 200 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,800.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 1,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,337.97.

On Friday, April 12th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,613.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 1,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.99 per share, with a total value of C$16,990.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, with a total value of C$215,631.57.

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$19.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$317.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$14.50 and a 1-year high of C$30.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.94.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

