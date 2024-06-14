Insider Buying: CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Buys $103,400.00 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) Director Jim Barnes acquired 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 252,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,306.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CarParts.com Stock Down 5.0 %
PRTS stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $166.29 million for the quarter.
PRTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.
