Insider Buying: CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Buys $103,400.00 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) Director Jim Barnes acquired 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 252,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,306.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CarParts.com Stock Down 5.0 %

PRTS stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $166.29 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 175.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 660,867 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,472,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 529,767 shares in the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,725,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 383,426 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 109.0% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 699,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in CarParts.com by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,067,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 273,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

