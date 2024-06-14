Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $19.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Infosys alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Infosys

Infosys Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE INFY opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,342,000 after acquiring an additional 884,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,485 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,371 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,591,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,484,000 after purchasing an additional 699,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,327,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.