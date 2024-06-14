Iliya Garkov Sells 7,000 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.01, for a total value of C$70,070.00.

Iliya Garkov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Iliya Garkov sold 8,666 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total transaction of C$85,966.72.

DPM stock opened at C$10.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.72. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$166.90 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 37.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.428934 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DPM. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

