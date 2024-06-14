IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC reduced its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC owned 0.20% of IAC worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of IAC traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.59. 331,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,824. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.68 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

