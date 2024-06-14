Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,400 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the May 15th total of 826,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK remained flat at $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday. 256,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,213. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.24. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 88.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

