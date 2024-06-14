Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $215.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price target of $175.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $208.63 on Monday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $211.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

