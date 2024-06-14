Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading Down 5.2%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.47. 4,105,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 6,495,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Hertz Global Trading Down 4.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.