Head-To-Head Survey: Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW) vs. Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) and Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Stagwell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stagwell and Sun Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell -0.16% 7.31% 1.50% Sun Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 3 6 0 2.67 Sun Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stagwell and Sun Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Stagwell currently has a consensus target price of $8.06, indicating a potential upside of 23.17%. Given Stagwell’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stagwell is more favorable than Sun Pacific.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stagwell and Sun Pacific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $2.53 billion 0.70 $130,000.00 ($0.03) -218.00 Sun Pacific N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than Sun Pacific.

Summary

Stagwell beats Sun Pacific on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides audience analysis, and media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, immersive digital experiences, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, investor and financial relations, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology solutions, including research and insights, communications technology, advance media platform, and media studios; and technology-driven solutions for in-house marketers. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sun Pacific

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, government, and other contracting services. In addition, the company engages in waste to energy business. Sun Pacific Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Manalapan, New Jersey.

