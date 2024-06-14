HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MLTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.46.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $64.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.25.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,368,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also

