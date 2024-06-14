HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APLD. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $536.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 4.38.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. Research analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Applied Digital by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

