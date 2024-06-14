Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,004 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,170% from the previous session’s volume of 661 shares.The stock last traded at $45.95 and had previously closed at $46.20.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

