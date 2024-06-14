General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $300.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $292.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics has a one year low of $209.25 and a one year high of $302.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

