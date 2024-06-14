Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Short Interest Update

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the May 15th total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Garden Stage Stock Up 9.9 %
NASDAQ GSIW traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.07. 249,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,076. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30. Garden Stage has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.99.
About Garden Stage
