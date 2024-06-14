Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Short Interest Update

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the May 15th total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Garden Stage Stock Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ GSIW traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.07. 249,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,076. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30. Garden Stage has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

Get Garden Stage alerts:

About Garden Stage

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Garden Stage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garden Stage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.