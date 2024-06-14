Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Oppenheimer

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Galecto Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $0.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. Galecto has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $14.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. Equities research analysts expect that Galecto will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

