FY2026 EPS Estimates for Metals Acquisition Limited Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:MTAL)

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Metals Acquisition in a research note issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE MTAL opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Metals Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth $517,000. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,676,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 10.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 64,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

