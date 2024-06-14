FY2024 Earnings Forecast for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Issued By National Bank Financial

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for SSR Mining in a research note issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Desjardins downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

SSR Mining stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $956.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $230.23 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $6,485,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 1,318.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 668,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 621,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

