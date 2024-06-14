FY2024 Earnings Estimate for CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Issued By Cormark

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for CCL Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.00. Cormark also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion.

Separately, Stifel Canada raised CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

