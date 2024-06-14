Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 million, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 4.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.41.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 120,527 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 221,932 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119,763 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

