First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Stock Price Down 1.2%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.56 and last traded at $38.74. 40,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 14,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $63.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FKU Free Report ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 3.68% of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

