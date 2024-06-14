First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Stock Price Down 1.2%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.56 and last traded at $38.74. 40,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 14,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $63.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
