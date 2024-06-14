First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Down 58.8% in May

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 940,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $33.36. 1,500,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,579. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1032 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

