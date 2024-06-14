First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
FICS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,448. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).
