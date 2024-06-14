First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
First of Long Island Trading Down 1.2 %
FLIC opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $215.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.66. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
