First County Bank CT Sells 990 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First County Bank CT reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.4% of First County Bank CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $160.63. 1,578,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,431. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.78.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

