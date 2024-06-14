First County Bank CT Sells 533 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First County Bank CT decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,560,524,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 792.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,030,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,324 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,228 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,357,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,020,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,433,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34, a PEG ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

