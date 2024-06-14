First County Bank CT Reduces Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First County Bank CT lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,290,000 after acquiring an additional 787,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,140,000 after acquiring an additional 569,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,683,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,667,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,752,000 after acquiring an additional 217,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,442. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

