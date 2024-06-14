First County Bank CT Has $521,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First County Bank CT cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Accenture were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Accenture by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 124,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.32. 3,116,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,520. The company has a market cap of $189.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.38. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.