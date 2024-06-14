Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,548 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.2 %

FI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,001. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,375 shares of company stock worth $17,438,915. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

