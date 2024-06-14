Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 3.1% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned 0.87% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $19,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,195,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,807,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,575,000 after purchasing an additional 688,580 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,090,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,746,000 after acquiring an additional 541,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,947,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.75. 463,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,909. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

