Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,853. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $159.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.84.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

