Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,836,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,689. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $93.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

