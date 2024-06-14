Express (NYSE:EXPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Price Performance
Express stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Express has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40.
Express Company Profile
