Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Short Interest Down 52.2% in May

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Evolv Technologies Price Performance
Shares of EVLVW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. 9,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,246. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Evolv Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.29.
About Evolv Technologies
