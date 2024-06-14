Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Short Interest Down 52.2% in May

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Shares of EVLVW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. 9,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,246. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Evolv Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

