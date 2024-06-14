Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Carpenter Technology Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a report issued on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $104.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.25. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.47. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $112.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Carpenter Technology news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 42,449 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 48.0% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 99,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,887,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

