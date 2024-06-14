Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Update

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the May 15th total of 191,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 273,703 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 204,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,631. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.75. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

