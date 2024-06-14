Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CTO Sells $578,021.40 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $578,021.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,545,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,544,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Shay Banon sold 20,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $2,030,400.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Shay Banon sold 100,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $10,173,000.00.

Elastic Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ESTC opened at $112.55 on Friday. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 5.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Elastic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Elastic by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

