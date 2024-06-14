eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Shares Down 3.3%

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.07). Approximately 1,853,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,346,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of eEnergy Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
eEnergy Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
