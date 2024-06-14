Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPC. Barclays boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.25.

EPC opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36,723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

