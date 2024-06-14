Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203,862 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 957,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,284,000 after purchasing an additional 63,636 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 919,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,932,000 after purchasing an additional 47,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $230.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.67. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $145.03 and a 12 month high of $276.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.