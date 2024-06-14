Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 0.6 %

EBMT stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,405 shares of company stock valued at $187,859. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

